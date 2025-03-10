Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) will close the registration window for the recruitment to Pharmacist posts 2025 today, March 10. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 425 Pharmacist vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 32 years as on July 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A Diploma in Pharmacy or Bachelor of Pharmacy or Pharm D. Must have registered with Tamil Nadu Pharmacy Council and must keep the registration alive by renewing it regularly every year. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the SC / SCA / ST / DAP(PH) category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas 1000 is applicable to other categories.

Steps to apply for Pharmacist posts 2025

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Pharmacist 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Pharmacist posts 2025.