Bank of Baroda (BOB) will close the online applications from eligible candidates for the Apprentice posts under Apprentices Act 1961 today, March 11, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bankofbaroda.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 4000 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 to 28 years as on February 1, 2025. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduation Degree in any Discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualifications recognized by the Central Government. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Amount Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) candidates Rs 400 Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Female candidates Rs 600 General, EWS and Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates Rs 800

Steps to apply for Apprentice posts 2025

Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ under career tab Click on “Apply Now” under Engagement of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 Register yourself on NATS portal and apply for the post Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Apprentice posts 2025.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Online Examination, Document Verification and Test of local language of the State.