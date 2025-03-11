Bank of Baroda will soon conclude the online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to Senior Manager, Officer, Manager, and other posts under Advt No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2025/02. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bankofbaroda.in till March 11, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 518 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, reservation, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General, EWS and OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to SC, ST, PWD and Women candidates.

Steps to apply for various posts 2025

Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ under career tab Click on the “Apply Now” tab under Recruitment of Professionals on Regular Basis for Various Departments Advt No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2025/02 Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.