The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Odisha Civil Services 2023 Mains Examination schedule (Advt. No. 20 of 2023-24). Eligible candidates can download the detailed exam schedule from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The Main written exam will be held from April 19 to 27 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. A total of 4799 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination. The admit card release details will be published shortly.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 399 vacancies for Group A and B posts. The salary for Group A posts will be Rs 56,100 and for Group B posts it will be Rs 44,900.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted based on the Preliminary exam, main exam, and the interview round.