OPSC SDIPRO admit card 2025 release date out; check exam details here
The written exam will be conducted on March 29 and 30, 2025.
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the admit card release date for the post of SDIPRO (OIS-II) Group B under Advt. No. 05 of 2024-25. The admit card will be released at opsc.gov.in on March 25, 2025.
The written exam will be conducted on March 29 and 30 in two shifts: 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm. The exam will be held at Cuttack. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 39 vacancies.
Steps to download SDIPRO admit card 2025
Visit the official website opsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the SDIPRO admit card 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.