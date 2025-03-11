The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has announced the admit card release date for the post of SDIPRO (OIS-II) Group B under Advt. No. 05 of 2024-25. The admit card will be released at opsc.gov.in on March 25, 2025.

The written exam will be conducted on March 29 and 30 in two shifts: 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm. The exam will be held at Cuttack. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 39 vacancies .

Steps to download SDIPRO admit card 2025

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SDIPRO admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference