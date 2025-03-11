Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared the Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) Preliminary exam result under Advt. No. 33 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website opsc.gov.in.

A total of 2,188 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main written examination. The Main exam will be conducted on May 11, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 63 AEE (Civil) posts.

Steps to download AEE Civil result 2024

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AEE Civil result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted based on the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Viva-Voce Test.