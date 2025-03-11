OPSC AEE Civil result 2024 declared; 2188 shortlisted for Main exam
Candidates can download their results from the official website opsc.gov.in.
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared the Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) Preliminary exam result under Advt. No. 33 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website opsc.gov.in.
A total of 2,188 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main written examination. The Main exam will be conducted on May 11, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 63 AEE (Civil) posts.
Steps to download AEE Civil result 2024
Visit the official website opsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the AEE Civil result 2024 link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted based on the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Viva-Voce Test.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.