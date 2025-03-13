The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the advanced exam city intimation slip for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam ( AISSEE ) 2025. Eligible candidates can download the exam city intimation slip from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/. Admit cards will be released in due course.

The examination will be held on April 5, 2025. Class VI and IX exams will be conducted from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm, respectively.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download AISSEE exam city slip

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the AISSEE city intimation slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AISSEE exam city slip 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.