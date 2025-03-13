The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website ssc.gov.in.

The computer-based test (CBT) was conducted from September 30 to November 14, 2024, and the results were announced on January 21, 2025. The Physical Efficiency Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/ PST) was conducted for 21,746 candidates (for the posts of Havaldar), of which 20,959 candidates have qualified the PET/PST.

The Commission aims to fill 11,518 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download MTS, Havaldar result 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Result tab Click on the MTS, Havaldar result 2024 link The results will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SSC MTS result 2024.

Direct link to SSC Havaldar result 2024.