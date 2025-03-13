BPSC Lecturer admit card releasing today; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will soon release the written exam admit cards for the posts of Lecturer, Mining Engineering in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science, Technology and Technical Education Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 57/2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The written exam will be conducted on March 20, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6 Lecturer posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download admit card 2025
Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab
Go to the Candidate Login tab
Login and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download Lecturer admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.