The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced the registrations for the Engineering Common Entrance Test 2025 (ECET 2025). Eligible can apply for the exam on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in till April 7, 2025.

The correction window will open from April 24 to 26, 2025. The admit card will be released on May 1, 2025. AP ECET 2025 will be conducted on May 6 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.:00 noon and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The provisional answer key will be released on May 8, 2025. The last date to submit suggestions, if any, till May 10, 2025.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved category and BC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 600 and Rs 550, respectively. A fee of Rs 500 is applicable to SC/ ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for AP ECET 2025

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, go to the AP ECET 2025 tab Pay the fee, fill the form, and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

