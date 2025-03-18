The ECGC Ltd. has announced the Probationary Officers (PO) recruitment exam 2024 final result. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.ecgc.in .

A total of 49 candidates have been declared qualified. The written examination was conducted on November 16, followed by the interview round from February 3 to 21, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 40 PO vacancies.

The appointment of the selected candidates is subject to satisfying/ producing certificates in respect of all eligibility criteria such as age, educational qualification, category, caste certificate/income and asset certificate as per Govt. of India approved format etc., in absence of which his/ her appointment may not be accepted, reads the notification.

Steps to download PO final result 2024

Visit the official website ecgc.in On the homepage, click on the PO final result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

