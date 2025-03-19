The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee is likely to announce the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering 2025 (GATE 2025) today, March 19. Once out, eligible candidates can download their results from the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in .

GATE 2025 was conducted on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025. Applications were invited from August 28 to October 3, 2024.

Steps to download GATE result 2025

Visit the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in On the homepage, click on the GATE 2025 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities for admission to various Master’s and Doctoral Programs and Recruitment by some Public Sector Undertakings.