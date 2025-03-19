UP Police Head Operator DV/ PST admit card out; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the document verification/ physical standard test (DV/PST) admit card for Radio Police - Head Operator/ Head Operator (Mechanic) posts 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.
A total of 9807 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the DV/ PST scheduled from March 24 to 29, 2025. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 936 posts of Head Operator/Head Operator (Mechanic).
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Head Operator admit card 2025
Visit official website uppbpb.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Head Operator DV/PST admit card 2022 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to DV/PST admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.