The State State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) admit cards for MCA courses. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for the Master of Computer Applications course will be conducted on March 23, 2025. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to MAH CET 2025 exam schedule.

Steps to download MAH MCA CET admit card 2025

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on the MCA CET 2025 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MCA CET admit card 2025.