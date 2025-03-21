IPPB Executive application window closes today; apply now
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ippbonline.com.
Today, March 21, is the last date to apply for the Circle Based Executives posts on a Contract Basis in the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ippbonline.com.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 51 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 to 35 years as on February 1, 2025.
Educational Qualification: Graduate in any discipline. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Category of Applicant
|Fee (Rs)
|SC/ST/PWD (Only Intimation charges)
|Rs 150
|For all others
|Rs 750
Steps to apply for Executive posts 2025
Visit the official website ippbonline.com
On the homepage, go to Careers — Current Openings
Click on the Executive registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit
Direct link to apply for Executive posts 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.