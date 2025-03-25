JNVST result 2025: Class 6th, 9th entrance exam results out, details here
Candidates can download their results from the official website navodaya.gov.in.
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has declared the results of the Class 6th and Class 9th entrance exam session 2025-26. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website navodaya.gov.in.
JNVST 2025 for Class 6th and Class 9th were conducted on January 18 and February 8, 2025.
Steps to download JNVST Class 6th, 9th result 2025
Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the JNVST Class 6th, 9th result 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Class 6th result 2025.
Direct link to Class 9th result 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.