MPPSC Assistant Professor registration window closes today; apply now for 1930 posts
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will close the registration window for the recruitment of the various posts of Assistant Professor. Eligible candidates can fill their application forms on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to hire for 1930 posts. Candidates between the age group of 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2025, are eligible to apply. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of reserved categories.
Steps to apply for Assistant Professor posts
Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the recruitment advertisement tab
Click on the application form
Key in the required details
Fill out the application form and submit it
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to fill Asst Professor forms.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.