Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited ( HPCL ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to recruit Junior Executives 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hindustanpetroleum.com till April 30, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 63 posts, of which 11 vacancies are for Junior Executive Mechanical posts, 17 for Junior Executive Electrical, 06 for Junior Executive Instrumentation, 1 for Junior Executive Chemical, and 28 for Junior Executive- Fire and Safety. Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from UR, OBCNC and EWS candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1180, whereas SC, ST and PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Steps to apply for Junior Executive posts 2025

Visit the official website hindustanpetroleum.com On the homepage, go to Careers—Job Openings Click on the application link available under “Recruitment of Junior Executive Officers 2024-25 (Refinery Division)” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Junior Executive posts 2025.