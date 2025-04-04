UPSC NDA admit card 2025 released at upsc.gov.in; check exam details here
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the NDA and NA (I) examinations 2025 admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 13, 2025. Candidates should reach their exam centres at least 30 minutes prior to the commencement of each session. No later entry will be allowed. The recruitment drive aims to fill 406 vacancies.
Candidates can check the exam pattern and syllabus in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download NDA, NA (I) admit card 2025
Visit the official website upsc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Admit Cards tab
Click on the NDA, NA I admit card 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to NDA, NA (I) admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.