The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the NDA and NA (I) examinations 2025 admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 13, 2025. Candidates should reach their exam centres at least 30 minutes prior to the commencement of each session. No later entry will be allowed. The recruitment drive aims to fill 406 vacancies.

Candidates can check the exam pattern and syllabus in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NDA, NA (I) admit card 2025

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Admit Cards tab Click on the NDA, NA I admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NDA, NA (I) admit card 2025.