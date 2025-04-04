Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has released the Prosthetic Craftsman notification 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in till April 25, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 36 Prosthetic Craftsman vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 32 years as on July 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Must have passed Higher Secondary Examination and must have obtained two years diploma in Prosthetics and orthotics awarded by the Directorate of Technical Education or its equivalent Diploma from any other Institution recognised by the Government of Tamil Nadu. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ SCA/ ST/ DAP(PH) category are required to pay a fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to other categories.