CUET PG answer key 2025 expected soon at exams.nta.ac.in; details here
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the provisional answer key of the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Programmes 2025 (CUET PG 2025). Once out, eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/.
The exams were conducted between March 13 and April 1, 2025. CUET is conducted for admissions into PG programmes in Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2025-26.
Steps to download CUET PG answer key 2025
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/
On the homepage, click on the CUET PG 2025 answer key link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Submit objections, if any
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.