The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical 2025 ( KEAM 2025 ) exam schedule. Eligible candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in .

As per the notification, the Engineering entrance test will be conducted from April 23 to 28, 2025, from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The Pharmacy entrance exam will be held on April 24 (11.30 am to 1.00 pm and 3.30 pm to 5.00 pm), and April 29 (3.30 pm to 5.00 pm).

“Students appearing for the Engineering and Pharmacy examination should report at the examination center 2 hour before the examination. For details visit Commissioner of Entrance Examinations website www.cee.kerala.gov.in,” reads the notification.

