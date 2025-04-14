The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will close the online application window today, April 14, for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (Electrical) from various Corporations of Power Development Department under Advt. No. 02 of 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jkssb.nic.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 292 JE vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 600. For candidates belonging to SC, ST-1, ST-2, EWS and PwBD category, the fee shall be Rs 500.

Steps to apply for JE posts 2025

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Login tab Click on the application link for Junior Engineer posts under 02/2025 Register yourself and login to the portal Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

