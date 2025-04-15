HPPSC HPAS registration 2025 begins at hppsc.hp.gov.in; apply now
Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in till May 10, 2025.
The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services Combined Competitive Examination 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in till May 10, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 30 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: The applicant should have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 35 years on or before January 1, 2025.
Educational Qualification: A candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree or its equivalent from a recognized University. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
An examination fee of Rs 600 will be charged for unreserved categories. Reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 150.
Steps to apply for HPPSC HPAS 2025
Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in
Go to the ‘Apply Online’ tab
Register yourself and proceed with the application process
Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Download and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for HPAS notification 2025.
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Screening Test/ Preliminary Examination, Mains Examination, and Personality Test.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.