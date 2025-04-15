The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services Combined Competitive Examination 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in till May 10, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 30 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicant should have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 35 years on or before January 1, 2025.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree or its equivalent from a recognized University. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

An examination fee of Rs 600 will be charged for unreserved categories. Reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 150.

Steps to apply for HPPSC HPAS 2025

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in Go to the ‘Apply Online’ tab Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for HPAS notification 2025.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Screening Test/ Preliminary Examination, Mains Examination, and Personality Test.