The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Junior Engineer (Civil) posts under Water Resources Department under Advt. No. 14/2025. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at apsc.nic.in till May 16, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 160 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have three years diploma in Civil Engineering/ Construction Technology/ Civil and Planning from any technical institute recognised by AICTE. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the JE (Civil) official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 297.20, whereas the fee for OBC/MOBC, and SC/ST/BPL/PwBD categories are RS 197.20 and 47.20, respectively.

Steps to apply for JE Civil posts 2025

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest updates Click on the APSC JE Civil application form link Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JE Civil posts 2025.