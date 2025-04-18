The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) Telangana, Hyderabad, will conclude the registrations for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2025 (POLYCET-2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in till April 19, 2025. The last date to fill out the form with late fee is April 21, 2025.

The exam will be conducted for admissions to diploma in engineering and non-engineering in polytechnic affiliated with SBTET. More details in the official notification soon.

Steps to fill TS POLYCET form 2025

Visit the official website polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in On the homepage, click on the TS POLYCET 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for TS POLYCET 2025.