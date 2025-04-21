The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the registrations for the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2025 session today, April 21. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website exams.nta.ac.in .

The correction window will open from April 23 to 25, 2025. The exam will be conducted on May 17, 18, 24, and 25 for a duration of 3 hours. Candidates can check more details available in the Information Bulletin below:

Direct link to SWAYAM Jan 2025 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The application fee for General (UR) category is Rs 750 (per course) and Rs 600 (per course) for additional Course(s). The fee for SC/ST/PwD/OBC-(NCL) category is Rs 500 (per course) and Rs 400 (per course) for additional Course(s).

Steps to apply for SWAYAM Jan 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/ On the homepage, click on the SWAYAM January 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for SWAYAM January 2025.