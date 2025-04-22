Banaras Hindu University ( BHU ) will close the online application window for the recruitment of Junior Clerk under Advertisement No.-07/2024-2025 today, April 22. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bhu.ac.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 199 non-teaching posts Group ‘C’.

“The applications are invited through online mode. The downloaded application form along with the enclosures must be sent to the Office of the Registrar, Recruitment & Assessment Cell, Holkar House, BHU, Varanasi -221005 (U.P.) on or before 22.04.2025,” reads the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 30 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Second Class Graduate with at least six months of training on the use of Computer for Office Automation, Book keeping and word processing from a certified Institution or Second Class Graduate with Diploma in Computer recognized by AICTE. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

A non-refundable application fee of Rs 500 for UR, EWS, and OBC categories. No application fees shall be charged from the candidates of SC, ST, PwBDs categories and women candidates.

Steps to apply for Junior Clerk posts 2025

Visit the official website bhu.ac.in On the homepage, go to ‘Recruitments — Recruitments & Assessments Cell’ Click on the Junior Clerk registration 2025 link Register and login to apply Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Junior Clerk posts 2025.