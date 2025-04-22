The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Agriculture Officer 2024 provisional answer key. Eligible candidates can download their answer keys from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, from April 23 to 25, 2025. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on April 20, 2025. The Commission aims to fill a total of 52 vacancies. The registrations were invited till December 13, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download AO answer key 2024

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Agriculture Officer answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AO answer key 2024.