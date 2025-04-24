NSSNET 2025 application window closes today; register now at exams.nta.ac.in
Candidates can apply for the exam at exams.nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the registrations for the Navayug School Sarojini Nagar Entrance Test 2025 (NSSNET 2025) today, April 24. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NSSNET/.
Candidates can make changes to their forms from April 25 to 26, 2025. The exam will be conducted on May 8 from 11.00 am to 1.30 pm. The question paper will be bilingual i.e., English and Hindi. The admit card will be released on May 2, 2025.
NSSNET 2025 is conducted for admissions to Class-VI and VII in Navayug School, Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi, for the academic year 2025-26. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the NSSNET information bulletin 2025.
Application Fee
There is no fee for online registration and for appearing in the entrance Test.
Steps to register for NSSNET 2025
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NSSNET
On the homepage, click on the NSSNET - 2025 : Click Here to Register/Login
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for NSSNET 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.