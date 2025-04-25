Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) will commence the registrations for the recruitment of Welfare Organizer and Lower Division Clerk (Sainik Kalyan Nideshalaya) posts under Adv No. 02/25. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in till May 23, 2025. The last date to pay the fee is May 21, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 56 vacancies, of which 25 are for Welfare Organizer posts, and 31 for Lower Division Clerk posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the LDC, WO official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/ OBC/ EBC/ Male candidates/ applicants from outside Bihar state are required to pay a fee of Rs 540, whereas Rs 135 is applicable to SC and ST (Bihar State)/ PWD/ Female candidates.

Steps to apply for LDC, Welfare Organizer posts

Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on LDC, Welfare Organizer application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the details, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference