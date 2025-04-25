The Bihar Technical Service Commission ( BTSC ) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Staff Nurse posts 2025 under Advt. No. 23/2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at btsc.bihar.gov.in till May 23, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 11389 Staff Nurse vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved category/ OBC/ EBC/ EWS categories/ candidates outside the state of Bihar are required to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to Bihar State’s SC/ ST/ Female candidates.

Steps to apply for Staff Nurse posts 2025

Visit the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Staff Nurse registration 2025 link Register and login to apply Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Staff Nurse posts 2025.