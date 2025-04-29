Assam CEE 2025 objection window closes today; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website astu.ac.in.
The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) will close the objection window for the Common Entrance Examination for Engineering courses (Assam CEE 2025) answer key. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website astu.ac.in. Applicants can submit objections, if any, up to 6.00 pm today, April 29, 2025.
A fee of Rs 300 per suggestion is applicable. Assam CEE was conducted on April 27, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Assam CEE answer key 2025
Visit the official website astu.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the Assam CEE answer key 2025 link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Assam CEE answer key 2025.
Direct link to Assam CEE objection window 2025.
