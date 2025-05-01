Bihar Staff Selection Commission ( BSSC ) has released the official notification for the posts of Laboratory Assistant under Advt. No. 04/2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in from May 15 to June 16, 2025..

The recruitment drive aims to fill 143 vacancies. The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than 37 years old. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Candidates should have passed Class 12th from a recognised board. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the Laboratory Assistant notification 2025.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/ OBC/ EBC/ Male candidates/ applicants from outside Bihar state are required to pay a fee of Rs 540, whereas Rs 135 is applicable to SC and ST (Bihar State)/ PWD/ Female candidates.

Steps to apply for Lab Assistant posts 2025

Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Lab Assistant registration link Register and apply for the posts Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference