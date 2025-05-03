NSSNET 2025 admit card out at exams.nta.ac.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Navayug School Sarojini Nagar Entrance Test 2025 (NSSNET 2025) admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NSSNET/.
NSSNET 2025 will be conducted on May 8 from 11.00 am to 1.30 pm. The question paper will be bilingual i.e., English and Hindi. NSSNET 2025 is conducted for admissions to Class-VI and VII in Navayug School, Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi, for the academic year 2025-26.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download NSSNET admit card 2025
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NSSNET
On the homepage, click on the NSSNET 2025 admit card
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to NSSNET admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.