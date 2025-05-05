The Vellore Institute of Technology has announced the results of the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination 2025 or VITEEE 2025 . Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website viteee.vit.ac.in .

The exams were held from April 21 to 27, 2025. The exam is conducted for admissions to various engineering programmes.

Steps to download VITEEE result 2025

Visit the official website viteee.vit.ac.in On the homepage, click on the VITEEE 2025 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to VITEEE result 2025.