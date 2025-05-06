BOI Officer admit card 2025 out; here’s direct link
The Bank of India has released the admit cards for the recruitment examination for Officers posts in various streams up to Scale-IV Project No. 2024-25/1. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bankofindia.co.in.
The online objective-type examination will be conducted on May 17, 2025, for 2 hours. The paper will consist of 100 questions of 150 marks. The question paper will be bilingual, i.e., Hindi and English.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 180 vacancies. The applications were invited from March 8 to 23, 2025.
Steps to download BoI Officer admit card 2025
Visit the official website bankofindia.co.in
On the homepage, click on the Career tab
Now, click on the Officer admit card 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
