The Bank of India has released the admit cards for the recruitment examination for Officers posts in various streams up to Scale-IV Project No. 2024-25/1. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bankofindia.co.in.

The online objective-type examination will be conducted on May 17, 2025, for 2 hours. The paper will consist of 100 questions of 150 marks. The question paper will be bilingual, i.e., Hindi and English.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 180 vacancies. The applications were invited from March 8 to 23, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download BoI Officer admit card 2025

Visit the official website bankofindia.co.in On the homepage, click on the Career tab Now, click on the Officer admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card

Direct link to BoI Officer admit card 2025.