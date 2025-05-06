MPESB answer key 2024 out for PSTST, MSTST; submit suggestions by May 9
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the provisional answer key of the Middle and Primary School Teacher Selection Test 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by May 9, 2025. The exam was conducted on April 20, 2025.
Steps to download PSTST, MSTST answer key 2025
Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the PSTST, MSTST answer key 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to PSTST, MSTST answer key.
