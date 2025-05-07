The registrations for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) 2025 to conclude today, May 7. Interested students are required to submit their application forms through the official website upcatet.net. Candidates can complete the payment until May 8.

Once the application window closes, another window for rectifying the errors in the submitted forms will open from May 9 to May 14. The hall ticket or admit card for the exam is expected to be released on May 27.

The UPCATET 2025 exam will be held in offline mode on June 11, while postgraduate (PG) and PhD entrance exams will take place on June 12. The results are expected to be released on June 23, 2025. Candidates can check the educational qualifications and other details available in the Information Bulletin below:

Direct link to UPCATET 2025 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 1350 for candidates from the Unreserved, OBC, and EWS categories, and Rs 1100 for candidates from the SC/ST category.

Steps to apply for UPCATET 2025

Visit the official website upcatet.org On the homepage, click on the UPCATET 2025 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UPCATET 2025.