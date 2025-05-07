The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application window for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test June 2025 (UGC NET June 2025) today, May 7. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in . The correction window will open from May 9 to 10, 2025.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted from June 21 to 30, 2025. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to UGC NET June 2025 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/Unreserved categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 1150, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to Gen-EWS*/ OBC-NCL**. Candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / Persons with Disability (PwD) and Third gender categories have to pay a fee of Rs 325.

Steps to apply for UGC NET June 2025

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET June 2025 registration link Register yourself, and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for UGC NET June 2025.