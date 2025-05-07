The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) has released the provisional answer key for various categories of Paramedical under Advt. No. 04/2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and submit suggestions, if any, on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in by May 11, 2025.

A fee of Rs 50 per suggestion is applicable. The computer-based test (CBT) was conducted from April 28 to 30, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1376 vacancies.

“Candidates are advised to raise objection, if any, well before the last date and time i.e. 11.05.2025 at 23:59 hrs. after which no representation from the candidates on the questions, options, keys etc. will be entertained,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download RRB Paramedical answer key 2024

Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Paramedical answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to RRB Paramedical answer key 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the computer-based test (CBT), document verification (DV), and medical examination.