The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur ( IIT Kanpur ) will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 admit cards today, May 12 at 10.00 am. Once out, eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jeeadv.ac.in .

JEE Advanced 2025 will be conducted on May 18, 2025. The exam will consist of two papers: Paper I will be held from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon, and Paper II from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Appearing in both papers is compulsory. The provisional answer key is likely to be released by 10.00 on May 26, and the final answer key and results are scheduled to be announced on June 2, 2025.

Steps to download JEE Advanced admit card 2025

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced 2025 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference