The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has officially begun the online application process for the recruitment of Local Bank Officers’ (LBO) posts. Interested candidates can now apply through the bank's official website iob.in from May 12 to May 31, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 400 vacancies across the country. The application window also allows candidates to edit their details until May 31, 2025. Online payment of fees must also be completed between May 12 and May 31, 2025.

Steps to apply online for LBO post

Visit the official website of Indian Overseas Bank: iob.in Scroll to the bottom of the homepage and click on the ‘Career’ option Under the Recruitment of Local Bank Officer 2025-26, click on the ‘Apply Online’ link next to it Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the application

Direct link to the notification.

Direct link to apply.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.