The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has officially released the admit cards for the Non-Teaching Recruitment Examination 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,377 vacancies across various posts including Female Staff Nurse, Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Translator, Stenographer, MTS, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Electrician, and others.

Candidates who successfully applied for these posts between March 22 and May 14, 2024, can now download their admit cards online through the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in . Exams are scheduled from May 14 to May 19, 2025.

Steps to download NVS Non-Teaching admit card

Visit the official website: navodaya.gov.in Go to “Recruitment” and select “Admit Card” Click on the Download option next to “Non-Teaching Posts” Under Important Links, click on Direct Recruitment Drive Enter your registration credentials and download the admit card

Direct link to the notification.

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.