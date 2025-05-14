The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2025 correction window opens today, May 14, allowing registered candidates to make necessary changes to their submitted application forms. The correction window will remain open until May 16, 2025. Candidates can access it on the official website nestexam.in .

The registration process for the examination concluded on May 12, following an extension from the earlier deadline of May 9. As per the official schedule, hall tickets will be available for download from June 5, 2025, and the exam is tentatively scheduled for June 22, 2025.

Steps to make changes to NEST 2025 form

Visit the official website nestexam.in Log in using your application number and password Check whether the correction window is open for the specific fields you want to edit Make the necessary corrections and save the changes to complete the process

