The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, is expected to release the UPJEE (Polytechnic) and UPJEE (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) Examination 2025 admit card today, May 14. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in .

The exam will be conducted from May 20 to 28, and the results are likely to be announced on June 10, 2025.

Steps to download UPJEE admit card 2025

Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, click on the UPJEE 2025 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference