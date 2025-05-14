JEECUP 2025: UPJEE Polytechnic exam admit cards likely today, details here
The examination will be conducted from May 20 onwards.
The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, is expected to release the UPJEE (Polytechnic) and UPJEE (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) Examination 2025 admit card today, May 14. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
The exam will be conducted from May 20 to 28, and the results are likely to be announced on June 10, 2025.
Steps to download UPJEE admit card 2025
Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the UPJEE 2025 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.