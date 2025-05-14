Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. Applicants can register on the official website upsssc.gov.in till June 17, 2025.

The UPSSSC PET exam is conducted for domicile candidates who want to participate in government jobs in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates should be between the ages of 18 to 40 years as on July 1, 2025. The applicants must have passed High School/ Class 10th or any equivalent qualification. Applicants can check the exam details, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General/OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 185 whereas Rs 95 is applicable to SC/ST category candidates. The PwD category applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 25.

Steps to apply for UPSSSC PET 2025

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PET 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for PET 2025.