Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has released the hall tickets for the aptitude test 2025 on the official website iiseradmission.in. The computer-based test will be held on May 25, 2025, from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon.

IAT will consist of 60 questions. Each question will consist of four marks, and one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. Unanswered questions will be awarded 0 marks.

IAT 2025 is being conducted for admissions to the Bachelor of Science (Research) program of Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, and the BS-Medical Sciences and Engineering program of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IITM).

Steps to download IAT IISER admit card 2025

Visit the official website iiseradmission.in On the homepage, click on IAT admit card 2025 link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to IAT admit card 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.