The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has postponed the first shift of the Group-1 Subgroup-3 Combined Recruitment Examination 2024 scheduled on May 15, 2025, due to technical issues.

According to the official press release, the exam was being conducted across 42 centres in 11 cities of the state. A total of 10,704 candidates were registered for the first shift, out of which 4,818 candidates had reached the exam centers. However, technical problems forced the board to postpone the shift. The second shift of the exam commenced at its scheduled time.

The revised date for the postponed first shift examination will be announced soon, and the information will also be published on the official website of the Board.

Direct link to the deferment notice.

Group-4 Exam Objection Window Closes Today

The objection window for the MPESB Group-4 Recruitment Test 2024 is set to close today, May 16, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam and wish to challenge any discrepancies in the provisional answer key must submit their objections by today, May 16, at esb.mp.gov.in . After the window closes, the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board will review all submitted objections and release the final answer key based on valid inputs.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.