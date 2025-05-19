The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has officially released the results of the MPSC Group B (Non-Gazetted) Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2024 at mpsc.gov.in. As per a report by The Times of India, 8179 candidates have been shortlisted for the next phase of the recruitment process.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 480 vacancies across various departments, including posts like Assistant Section Officer, Police Sub-Inspector, State Tax Inspector, and Sub Registrar. Shortlisted candidates must submit the required information and pay the applicable examination fee online within the deadline to confirm their eligibility for the mains.

Steps to view the MPSC Group-B result 2025

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to the ‘Latest Updates’ on the homepage Click on the ‘MPSC Group B Examination 2025 Result’ link A PDF will open containing the list of qualified candidates Press Ctrl+F and enter your roll number to search quickly

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.